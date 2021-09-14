LUB members meet Nirmala Sitharaman

Covai Post Network

The Core Team of Tamil Nadu Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) met the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to discuss the issues and concerns of MSEs.

In an official statement regarding the meeting, the organisation said, “The meeting was extremely fruitful and many issues and concerns were addressed very patiently and personally from both ends. Nirmala Sitharaman was appreciative of the efforts by LUB TN on the formation of the ‘Micro Wing’ within LUB and mentioned that we were in the right direction”.

“Many other banking issues of Micros, ECLGS 1.0 & 4.0, NPA Norms, Defense Corridor, TreDs were thoroughly discussed and the Minister had advised LUB TN to submit a detailed representation mentioning the ground realities,” the statement read.

It is noteworthy that the minister had invited the representative of the organisation to inquire and analyse the concerns regarding the MSME sectors.