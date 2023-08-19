Mahindra Collaborates with Music Maestro AR Rahman for Sonic Identity &Anthem “Le Chalaang” for its New Range of Born Electric Vehicles

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Mahindra Electric Automobiles Limited (MEAL), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, a pioneer in the SUV segment in India, today unveiled a ground-breaking sonic identity in collaboration withPadma Bhushan and Academy Award winner AR Rahman, emphasizing meaningful human experiences through sound.

This new sonic identity showcases Mahindra’s pursuit of sustainability and commitment to caring for the planet, highlighting the brand’s connection between its Indian roots and ambitious global outreach. The sonic identity was unveiled along with Mahindra’s new visual identity, for its new range of born electric vehicles.

The sonic identity extends far beyond the brand anthem, encompassing over 75 unique sounds tailored for various aspects of Mahindra’s forthcoming all-new portfolio of global electric SUVs. These sounds include interior and exterior drive sounds, experience zone modes, infotainment cues, and functional signals such as seat-belt alerts and turn indicators. Each sound has been meticulously crafted to align with Mahindra’s brand and connect with the customers through music and lifestyle.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO – Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahinda & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are delighted to have AR Rahman, a global music celebrity and Academy Awards winner, collaborate with us to create a sonic identity and brand anthem for Mahindra’s forthcoming range of all-new Born Electric Vehicles. The sounds reflect a musical extravaganza that embodies our brand’s heartbeat, values, and vision. The new sonic identity and brand anthem marks a significant step in connecting with our new age customers through the universal language of music.”

Music maestro AR Rahman said,”“When I see innovative electric vehicle designs abroad, I often wondered why India hadn’t’ yet taken that leap. Collaborating with Mahindra changed that perception for me. Beyond their remarkable designs, they valued my insights on the sonic experience, emphasizing both empowering experience and the immersive feel of being in an eco-friendly, silent SUV at par with the best in the world Our partnership goes beyond merely crafting sounds; it embodies the essence of an Indian innovation at par. While I’ve used instruments from Japan, America, and Europe, witnessing India emerge as a leader with pioneering innovations fills me with immense pride. In collaboration with Mahindra, our aim is to deliver a sonic experience that’s both global and uniquely Indian – a sound that resonates with pride and celebrates India’s significant transformation”

The sonic compositions were developed after Rahman spent time at Mahindra’s testing facility in Kanchipuram, analyzing soundscapes of leading electric vehicles. The goal was to mix cutting-edge tech with a harmonious in-car experience, simulating vehicle sounds while keeping passengers attuned to their driving mode. This formed a harmonious blend that captivates the soul and complements visual enhancements such as active ambient lighting and high-resolution animations.

Dolby Atmos, renowned for its cinematic and lifelike sound quality, has now been ingeniously integrated into the driving experience with 360 degree surround sound solution from HARMAN. Mahindra has harnessed Dolby Atmos’ advanced audio processing algorithms to deliver an unparalleled auditory journey within the confines of a tranquil car cabin.The electric SUVs will feature a factory of soundscapes, designed to create a multi-sensory experience that ranges from serene quietness to interactive, sensual sound experiences. These are complemented by visual enhancements such as active ambient lighting and high-resolution animations, forming a harmonious blend that captivates the soul.