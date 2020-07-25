Major irregularities in appointing contract health workers: KMDK

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) on Saturday alleged a major scam in the appointment of contract health workers to combat the dreaded Coronavirus infection, as there was a mismatch in the data provided by the Government in this regard.

To prove its point, KMDK General Secretary, E R Eswaran explained to reporters here that the health workers number shown in the register in Thiruchengode in Namakkal district was 190, where as it came to know that there were only 45 contract workers on the ground.

This indicated that there was no proper sanitation and cleaning works going on, which were instrumental in the increased number of affected persons, he said.

This could be the tip of iceberg, since there are one lakh contract health workers across Tamil Nadu as per the registry and a proper audit will bring out the real number and the suspected irregularities in appointing such workers, he said.

Considering the mismatch, the Local Administration Minister, S P Velumani should immediately inquire into the allegations in the +mega muster roll+, Eswaran said

Though Rs.five crores were reportedly spent on sanitation and cleaning workers across Tamil Nadu each day, if the alleged irregularities are taken into account, works for only Rs.one crore were being carried out, he claimed and wondered where the balance went.

“When there is no no transparency in one department, one assumes that the situation was no better in others” Eswaran added.