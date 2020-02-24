Man arrested for assaulting police official in Valparai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Feb 24 : A 33-year old man has been arrested for abusing and assaulting a Sub-Inspector of Police in Valparai in the district.

According to police, one Vellaisamy of Valparai, some 70 KMs from here, had filed a complaint against Prabhu and his friend that they were threatening of dire consequences following a dispute between them.Based on the complaint, sub inspector, Udhayasuriyan registered a case under two sections, including 506 (ii) ( criminal intimidation).

Knowing this, Prabhu and his friend went to the station and argued with the police official and reportedly abused and dragged him by his collars and assaulted him, police said. As other policemen intervened and warned, Prabhu reportedly threatened and left the place with his friend.

Police registered a case under four IPC sections including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assaulting the public servant in execution of his duty) and arrested Prabhu late Sunday evening and remanded to judicial custody.

The accused was brought and lodged in the Central Jail here.