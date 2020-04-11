  • Download mobile app
11 Apr 2020, Edition - 1733, Saturday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Public health important, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot; triggers speculation on lockdown extension.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing at 11 am today.
  • COVID-19: UP Jail inmates pitch in to stitch PPE for healthcare frontliners.
  • PM NarendraModi & Chief Ministers of all states are all set to brainstorm on the lockdown extension.
Travel

Coimbatore

Man arrested for visiting home quarantined person in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

April 11, 2020

Coimbatore : A political party functionary was arrested for visiting the house of person with symptoms of Covid-19 and  was quarantined in his house in Kuniyamuthur in the city by violating the Sec 144.

According to police, the health department received information that Feroze Khan of Kinathukadavu had visited the house earlier and was waiting to nab him.

During his second visit, police arrested him and registered cases for violating Section 144 and also Epidemic Diseases  Act.

He was produced before the magistrate court and remanded to custody and lodged in the Central jail. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿