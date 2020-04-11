Man arrested for visiting home quarantined person in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A political party functionary was arrested for visiting the house of person with symptoms of Covid-19 and was quarantined in his house in Kuniyamuthur in the city by violating the Sec 144.

According to police, the health department received information that Feroze Khan of Kinathukadavu had visited the house earlier and was waiting to nab him.

During his second visit, police arrested him and registered cases for violating Section 144 and also Epidemic Diseases Act.

He was produced before the magistrate court and remanded to custody and lodged in the Central jail.