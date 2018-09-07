Man dies of leptospirosis in government hospital, second in a week

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 29-year old man died of leptospirosis (rat fever) in the Government Hospital here.

Satheeshkumar of Kondampatti in Kinadhukadavu, some 25 Kms from here was undergoing treatment for fever for the last two days in a private hospital.

Tests revealed that he was suffering from rat fever and admitted to the Government hospital on September five, hospital sources said.

However, Satheeshkumar died without responding to the treatment late last night, they said.

A 34-year old woman Kandhimathi from Avanashi in Tirupur district, had died of rat fever a week ago in the Government hospital here.

Two persons–one from Gudalur in Nilgiris district and another from Valparai in this district, were given treatment for rat fever in the hospital.

When approached, Deputy Director Health Bhanumathi told reporters that all precautionary measures are being taken to prevent the spread of this water borne disease.

She said that all the four affected with leptospirosis have visited neighbouring Kerala in the intervening period and as such there is no no cases reported in Coimbatore district.

The hospital is keeping strict vigil and monitoring the situation, even as the hospital has adequate drug to treat the patients, Bhanumathi said and advised the people with fever to immediately carry out test.