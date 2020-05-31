  • Download mobile app
31 May 2020, Edition - 1783, Sunday
Coimbatore

Man gets his solen motor cycle  by parcel after 15 days 

Covai Post Network

May 31, 2020

Coimbatore : In a shocking but surprising episode, a person, who had lost his two-wheeler, received it through a courier after 15 days.

According to police, one Suresh in Pallapalayam in Sulur had lodged a complaint that his two-wheeler, parked outside his workshop, was missing 15 days ago.

CCTV Footage revealed that a tea master in a nearby hotel had taken it and was missing since then.

However, to the surprise, Suresh received a call from a parcel office about the receipt of the vehicle and he immediately released bike after paying the charges.

Police suspected that the tea master might have taken the vehicle to go to his native place and returned after tl use.

Further investigations are on. 

