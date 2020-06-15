  • Download mobile app
15 Jun 2020, Edition - 1798, Monday
Coimbatore

Man hammers woman to death for refusing to marry, hangs himself to death 

Covai Post Network

June 15, 2020

Coimbatore :  Dejected over spurning his offer to marry, a middle aged person hammered a woman to death and committed suicide by hanging in the city.

Thilakavathi, deserted by her husband four years ago, was a childhood friend of one Padmanabhan in Nehru Nagar, who had also left his wife two years ago.

As the friendship developed into an affair, Padmanabhan offered to marry her, which was spurned by Thilakavathi, police said.

Growing suspicious over her behaviour,  Padmanabhan hit her with a hammer and committed suicide by hanging in a nearby shed.

Based on the missing complaint given by the woman’s parents, police carried out search. They recovered both bodies from a nearby place on information given by the public and sent for postmortem.

Further investigations are on. 

