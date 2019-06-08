  • Download mobile app
08 Jun 2019, Edition - 1425, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • 12 of Telangana Congress’ 18 MLAs break away to join TRS
  • West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to skip Niti Aayog’s meet.
  • Mumbai: Sadhvi Pragya reaches court for hearing in Malegaon blast case.
Travel

Coimbatore

Man held for cheating five sisters Rs 84L in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

June 8, 2019

Coimbatore : A 29-year-old man was arrested in the city on Saturday on charges of cheating five sisters, one of them differently abled, of about Rs 84 lakh on the promise of getting them higher returns through online trading.

According to police, Jaikarthik from Chennai approached the differently abled woman Latha Thangam and her four sisters living in Peelamedu in the city and asked them to invest in online trading with an assurance of higher returns.

The sisters invested Rs 84 lakh, for which Jaikatrhik paid the interest in the initial months as promised, police said.

On winning the trust of the sisters, he took away Latha’s car under the pretext of getting more customers, but never returned it and also stopped paying monthly instalments,

On the complaint of Latha, a special police team traced Jaikarthik who was remanded in custody.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿