Man held for cheating five sisters Rs 84L in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : A 29-year-old man was arrested in the city on Saturday on charges of cheating five sisters, one of them differently abled, of about Rs 84 lakh on the promise of getting them higher returns through online trading.

According to police, Jaikarthik from Chennai approached the differently abled woman Latha Thangam and her four sisters living in Peelamedu in the city and asked them to invest in online trading with an assurance of higher returns.

The sisters invested Rs 84 lakh, for which Jaikatrhik paid the interest in the initial months as promised, police said.

On winning the trust of the sisters, he took away Latha’s car under the pretext of getting more customers, but never returned it and also stopped paying monthly instalments,

On the complaint of Latha, a special police team traced Jaikarthik who was remanded in custody.