Man held for killing 10-month-old granddaughter

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 45-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on charges of killing his 10-month old granddaughter in Kinathukadavu, some 20 km from here, over some family dispute.

Based on a child missing complaint by the parents on Monday evening, police started investigations and came to know that the grandfather, Selvaraj, was not to be seen around and the needle of suspicion pointed to him, police said.

Selvaraj was held in the early hours of Tuesday and preliminary inquiry revealed that he was upset with his son and daughter-in-law, as both his first and second wives had left him, police said.

He said he had killed the child with a stone as his son and daughter-in-law were reason behind his wives deserting him,

Police recovered the body from behind a bakery at Othakalmanadapam, 8 km from Kinathukadavu.