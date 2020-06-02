Marriage stopped in Pollachi as bridegroom, family had covid-19 symptoms

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: A wedding scheduled for yesterday Pollachi in the district had to be stopped, as the bridegroom had symptoms of Covid-19, police said today.

The marriage between the bridegroom from Delhi and bride from Pollachi in Thalakkarai village was to be solemnised yesterday and the bridegroom and his family had come by Delhi by a van, along with three others from Theni on May 29.

The trio from Theni got down at Dingugal and the bridegroom and his family.reached Thalakkari and stayed in the house of relative of the bride.

As reports received that three passengers from Theni had the symptom of Covid-19, an alert officials from health department from Pollachi went and tested the bridegroom and others.

Since the five– including the bridegroom, his parents, brother and a sister- found to have symptoms of Coronavirus, the marriage was stopped.and all the five were admitted to the Government Hospital here.

Though the van driver did not how any Covid-19 symptoms, he was quarantined in a special ward in Girl’s High school, they said.