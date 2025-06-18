Martin’s Charitable Trust Pledges ₹50 Lakh for Kousika River Revival

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, June 18, 2025 : In a significant boost to ongoing efforts to restore the Kousika River, Martin’s Charitable Trust has announced a contribution of ₹50 lakh towards the project. The formal announcement will be made during a press meet organised by Rotary District 3201 and Kousika Neerkarangal on Wednesday, June 18, at 10:45 a.m. at the Rotary Secretariat Office, Race Course, Coimbatore.

The project, which focuses on reviving a 6-kilometre stretch of the river between Vaiyampalayam and Devampalayam, is being undertaken jointly by Rotary District 3201 and the water conservation organisation Kousika Neerkarangal. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared to assess the technical, ecological and community-based interventions required for the revival.

The press meet will be attended by Rtn. AKS Leema Rose Martin, Chairman, Membership Development Committee, RI District 3201; Rtn. Surya Kumari, Coordinator of Kousika Neerkarangal and member, Rotary Club of Kovai; and Rtn. Kavitha Gopalakrishnan, Assistant Governor, RI District 3201. The proceedings will be presided over by AKS Rtn. Adv. N. Sundaravadivelu, Governor, Rotary District 3201.

Kousika Neerkarangal, founded by Mr. Kousika Selvaraj, has been working for over 15 years in the area of water conservation and river rejuvenation. The organisation has undertaken numerous initiatives aimed at protecting local water bodies, laying the groundwork for the current river revival effort.

Rotary District 3201 has partnered with the organisation to develop a long-term revival plan, beginning with a DPR for a 20-kilometre stretch from Kattu Bannari Amman Temple to Devampalayam Check Dam. The initial focus, however, is the execution of riverbed desilting and ecological restoration along the first 6 km of the river.

According to organisers, the revival project seeks not only to improve water flow and quality, but also to restore the surrounding ecosystem and promote sustainable community engagement.

The initiative is seen as a model for collaborative water restoration efforts and aims to serve as a blueprint for similar projects in the region.