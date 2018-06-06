Mastermind in fake currency racket surrenders

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: The mastermind behind the seizure of Rs. 1.18 crore fake currency, Sundar, surrendered before a judicial magistrate here on Wednesday.

Two others – Ananth and Kithar Mohammed – have already been arrested in the case, where police seized the fake currency notes in the denomination of Rs, 2,000 from a house two days ago.

With the arrest of Mohammed, said to be the kingpin behind the racket, search was on for Sundar.

Even as a special police team left in search of Sundaram in Kerala, he surrendered before the 7th Judicial Magistrate, Pandi, who remanded Sundar to custody till June 20. Sundar has been lodged in the Central Jail here.