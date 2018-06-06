  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
08 Jun 2018, Edition - 1060, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • An Indian Air Force jet, a Jaguar aircraft crashed, on a routine training mission in Gujarat’s Jamnagar
  • Man’s body found in servant quarters of Rashtrapati Bhavan
  • Air Force Jaguar fighter Jet crashes in Jamnagar, crash due to malfunctioning on the runway, pilot of Aircraft ejected safely
  • EXCLUSIVE: Haryana govt’s bizarre diktat, Athletes to give 33% of earnings to the govt
  • Terrorists target forces in Handwara, Terrorists ambush Army patrol
  • After two BJP workers were killed, Babul Supriyo to meet kin of victims in Purulia, BJP demands CBI probe into death
Travel

Coimbatore

Mastermind in fake currency racket surrenders

Covai Post Network

June 6, 2018

COIMBATORE: The mastermind behind the seizure of Rs. 1.18 crore fake currency, Sundar, surrendered before a judicial magistrate here on Wednesday.

Two others – Ananth and Kithar Mohammed – have already been arrested in the case, where police seized the fake currency notes in the denomination of Rs, 2,000 from a house two days ago.

With the arrest of Mohammed, said to be the kingpin behind the racket, search was on for Sundar.

Even as a special police team left in search of Sundaram in Kerala, he surrendered before the 7th Judicial Magistrate, Pandi, who remanded Sundar to custody till June 20. Sundar has been lodged in the Central Jail here.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿