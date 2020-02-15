Members of Muslim organisations in Coimbatore protest Chennai lathi charge

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Feb 15 : Members of various Islamic organisations staged demonstration Saturday in Nilgiris district and Tirupur, protesting against the police lathi charge on anti-CAA protestors in Chennai Friday.

As part of the protest, shops owned by Muslims downed their shutters, even as Muslims organisations, led by Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhakam planned to take out a procession to the office of district collector in Udhgagamandalam in Nilgiris district.

As the procession reached the bus stand, police prevented them from proceeding further. Nearly 400 activists raised slogans and staged protest condemning the police action. A similar demonstration was held in Coonoor in the Nilgiris district where they announced to intensify the agitation, police said.

Meanwhile, over 700 members, including women, belonging to various Muslim organisations squatted on the middle of the road near the district collectorate in Tirupur.

Led by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath, the activists raised slogans against the police and demanded the Government for taking action against the erring police officials involved in the lathi charge.