21 Jul 2018, Edition - 1103, Saturday
- BJP conference on winning no-trust vote held by BJP leader G. V. L. Narasimha Rao
- ‘This crime is unacceptable’, says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on mob lynching incident in Alwar
- Number of girls in IITs distressingly low, this needs to increase: President Ram Nath Kovind
- PM Narendra Modi said the NDA had the ‘confidence of the Lok Sabha and the 125 crore people of India’
- More than 500 DMK cadres were detained by police for showing black flag to Governor for conducting review meetings
Mettur dam level 5ft short of inching closer to full capacity
Covai Post Network
July 21, 2018
Coimbatore : The water level in Mettur dam in nearby Salem district is inching closer to its full capacity of 120 ft, as the level touched 115 ft this morning.
The inflow to the dam was recorded at 64,595 cusecs, from 59,954 ft, resulting in the increase of level to 114.63 ft from 112 yesterday, official sources said. The storage level of the dam stands at 85.16 TMC.
The discharge from the dam, opened on June 19, was about 20,000 cusecs, which will be increased in stages to reach the extreme end of Nagapattinam for irrigation in another four to five days.