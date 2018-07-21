Mettur dam level 5ft short of inching closer to full capacity

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The water level in Mettur dam in nearby Salem district is inching closer to its full capacity of 120 ft, as the level touched 115 ft this morning.

The inflow to the dam was recorded at 64,595 cusecs, from 59,954 ft, resulting in the increase of level to 114.63 ft from 112 yesterday, official sources said. The storage level of the dam stands at 85.16 TMC.

The discharge from the dam, opened on June 19, was about 20,000 cusecs, which will be increased in stages to reach the extreme end of Nagapattinam for irrigation in another four to five days.