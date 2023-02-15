MIA BY TANISHQ LAUNCHES ITS GRAND NEW STORE IN COIMBATORE

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : Mia by Tanishq, one of India’s most fashionable jewellery brands, continues to expand its retail footprint with the inauguration of its brand new store in Coimbatore. The store was inaugurated by Mr. C K Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company Ltd. at 4 PM. To celebrate the launch of the new store.

Located at G 36, SF NO 201, Ground Floor Prozone Mall, Adjacent to MI Store, Sivanandhapuram, Sathy Road, Coimbatore-641 035, the large format store spans across 650 sq. ft. The new store caters to a range of fine fashionable 14kt and 18kt jewellery in variety of designs. From vibrant colour stones to dazzling gold, sparking diamonds and shining silver, the store has jewellery pieces for every day and occasion. As a brand known for its trendy and elegant collections, Mia by Tanishq has some striking designs in earrings, rings, pendants, necklaces, bangles, and bracelets, created uniquely with a bold, minimal and stylish touch. The fine assortment of meticulously crafted jewellery complements diversified preferences and style sensibilities.

Speaking on the inauguration, Mr. C K Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company Ltd. said, “We are pleased to launch Mia by Tanishq’s brand new store in Coimbatore today. With this second exclusive retail space in the city, we mark yet another important milestone in the brand’s retail journey. The new store houses exclusive and stunning range of jewellery collection that is designed to cater to every woman who looks to jewellery to express herself. It is our constant endeavour to offer exceptional jewellery shopping experience and we hope to provide our customers with a one stop destination for stunning contemporary jewellery pieces. Mia by Tanishq has created a niche for itself when it comes to stylish fine jewellery, and we’ll continue to deliver on that commitment.”–