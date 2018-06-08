Minister Gohain all praise for Southern Railways

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain hailed the performance of Southern Railway at a time as commendable at a time when Indian Railways was acting as the growth engine of the economy.

After flagging off the much-awaited Uday Double Decker to Bengaluru, Gohain said gauge conversion and doubling of tracks in the South were showing results of growth and development in the region.

The new Sengottai-Punalur route, connecting Tamil Nadu and Kerala, to be commissioned tomorrow, will pave the way for promoting tourism further, he said, adding that the ministry congratulated Southern Railway for surpassing the target of fitting biotoilets in coaches in 2017-18.

He said 65 per cent of coaches were fitted with biotoilets and all the 6,269 would have biotoilets by December 2018, he said. Responding to the appeal made by two MPs, P Nagarajan and A K Selvaraj, the Minister promised to take up the works of modernising platforms of Veerapandi and Pudupalayam in the district, for which the MPs offered to pay Rs 15 lakh from MPLADs.

Similarly, he promised to develop Coimbatore North station to handle more number of trains and asked the general manager to follow up on the projects. On the demand for train service from Mettupalayam to Madurai, Gohain said it had been proposed to introduce MEMU from Mettupalayam to Coimbatore, and once the coaches were freed, a new day train would be introduced to Madurai.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan said the Modi Government had spent more on infrastructure and railways in the last four years than what the UPA Government spent in 2009-2015.