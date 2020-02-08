Minister Srinivasan could not bend and sought help of the boy to remove thorn: CM

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Chief Ministeer, K Palanisamy gave a new clarification that the Forest Minister, Dindigul C Srinivasan had called the boy to remove a thorn on his leg, as he was not able to bend forward.

Replying to a specific question on the controversy, where Srinivasan made a tribal boy to remove his chappals two days ago in Nilgiris district, Palaisamy told reporters at the City Airport that Srinivasan was not able to bend forward and sought the help of the boy, who is like his grandson.

Though Srinivasan has expressed his regrets over the issue, the media was blowing it out of proportion, which was regretful, he said.

When asked about the irregularities in TNPSC examinations,he said it is an autonomous body and inquiry is going on in the issue and taking steps to take action against the guilty.

When asked about the reported controversial remarks made by the minister, Rajendra Balaji, Palanisamy said that he did not know what were the charges against him

” He has expressed his opinion and Minister, Jayakumar has already clarified that his opinion is not that of the party,” Palanisamy said.

To another question whether public exams for standard 9 and 11 will be cancelled, Palanisamy said ” how can one gauge the merit of a student, when all the exams are cancelled. In that case the students should stay in our state only, ” he added.

Palanisamy was on his way to Salem, from where he will lay foundation stone for Asia’s larger Integrated Livestock Park in Thalaivasal on today evening.