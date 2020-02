Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Anxious moments prevailed in the Government Hospital here, after a minor fire broke out at the Siddha Medical Centre on the premises, this evening.

After noticing the smoke and flames, alert security guards with the help of some staff, managed to douse the fire, with extinguishers and prevented the spread to other wards.

With hundreds of patients and visitors, anxious moment prevailed for some time.