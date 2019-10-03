MNM seeks action against social antagonists for attacking party workers

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Makkal Neeti Maiam today urged the districtcollector and police to take appropriate action against the social antagonists, who had attacked the party members during the gram sabha meeting yesterday.

In a complaint lodged with the police, party vice president Dr R Mahendran said that many party members had attended the Gram sabha meeting held at Chinnathadagam union Middle school.

A few social antagonists, who participated in the meeting verbally abused three party members, Prabu, Suresh and Babu and also attacked them physically requiring hospitalisation, he said.

Having learnt about this, the party President Kamal Haasan spoke to the victims over phone and enquired about their health and extended his support, Mahendran, who also paid a visit to the hospital, said.

Mahendran, along with N. Parameshwaran (Coimbatore North District In-charge), and a few party functionaries lodged complaint with police to take action against the culprits, who in turn assured to take action,he said.