Mobile phone case to create awareness about breast cancer

Coimbatore : A part of its digital awareness activities against breast cancer, the city-based Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research, Tuesday launched an ultra novel and modern age digital awareness format, by releasing Mobile Phone cases.

The case has awareness message and QR code containing various breast cancer awareness links such as Animated website, awareness helpline, breast cancer mobile applications, e-books, the institute director, Dr P Guhan said at the launch.

Mobile cases are designed and manufactured for almost all popular selling phone including android and apple devices and will be distributed free of cost during this month, he said.

However, there is a condition to get these cases, as the people who are really interested in breast cancer awareness, knowledge about breast cancer and willing to spread the awareness only will get them, he said.