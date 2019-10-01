  • Download mobile app
01 Oct 2019, Edition - 1540, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • BJP releases first list for upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections on October 21.
  • Rahul Gandhi criticises PM for his ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ remark at Houston
  • Supreme Court draws the line, no more petitions to be allowed complaining about the curbs in J&K.
Travel

Coimbatore

Mobile phone case to create awareness about breast cancer

Covai Post Network

October 1, 2019

Coimbatore : A part of its digital awareness activities against breast cancer, the city-based Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research, Tuesday launched an ultra novel and modern age digital awareness format, by releasing Mobile Phone cases.

The case has awareness message and QR code containing various breast cancer awareness links such as Animated website, awareness helpline, breast cancer mobile applications, e-books, the institute director, Dr P Guhan said at the launch.

Mobile cases are designed and manufactured for almost all popular selling phone including android and apple devices and will be distributed free of cost during this month, he said.

However, there is a condition to get these cases, as the people who are really interested in breast cancer awareness, knowledge about breast cancer and willing to spread the awareness only will get them, he said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿