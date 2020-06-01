  • Download mobile app
01 Jun 2020, Edition - 1784, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Telangana CM decides to extend lockdown till June 30 in containment zones.
  • Curbs are being eased but lowering of guard is not an option: PM Modi
  • Could tackle this crisis as Modi started readying 6 years ago: Yogi
  • Govt rejects Flipkart’s plan to enter food retail
Travel

Coimbatore

Money meant for lavish wedding spent to provide food materials to 450 families

Covai Post Network

June 1, 2020

Coimbatore : A bridegroom who wanted to have posh wedding today spent that money for providing relief measures to 450 families, affected due to Covid-19 situation, in his native town of Elachipalayam in Somanur in the district.

Ranjit, working in Bengaluru in a software company had fixed his marriage with Selvi of Erode, who also work in an IT Company in February this year.

However, due to lock down the marriage could not be solemnised and had to be postponed indefinitely.

Both bride and bridegroom decided to have a simple marriage and accordingly tied the nuptial knot at Subramania Swamy temple there in the presence of a few near and dear ones, in a simple function.

Instead of spending the money for lavish wedding, the couple decided to utilise it by giving food material to the needy families in their area.

Accordingly, they distributed rice and other provisions required for a month to 450 families, which was widely appreciated by one and all. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿