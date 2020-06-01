Money meant for lavish wedding spent to provide food materials to 450 families

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A bridegroom who wanted to have posh wedding today spent that money for providing relief measures to 450 families, affected due to Covid-19 situation, in his native town of Elachipalayam in Somanur in the district.

Ranjit, working in Bengaluru in a software company had fixed his marriage with Selvi of Erode, who also work in an IT Company in February this year.

However, due to lock down the marriage could not be solemnised and had to be postponed indefinitely.

Both bride and bridegroom decided to have a simple marriage and accordingly tied the nuptial knot at Subramania Swamy temple there in the presence of a few near and dear ones, in a simple function.

Instead of spending the money for lavish wedding, the couple decided to utilise it by giving food material to the needy families in their area.

Accordingly, they distributed rice and other provisions required for a month to 450 families, which was widely appreciated by one and all.