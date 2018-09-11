11 Sep 2018, Edition - 1155, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- The police team investigating the Bishop case will hold a high-level meeting tomorrow
- Rupee depreciates further against the dollar, trades near 72.60/dollar
- West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee cuts 1 rupee on fuel
- PM Modi announced the doubling of routine incentives given by the Union government to ASHA workers
- Union Minister Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘Herald Scam’
- No loss of life has been reported as of now and a search operation has been initiated
- EC sends notice to AAP, asking them to explain donation discrepancies filed by the party
- Amid talks of opposition unity, separate protests against fuel price hike
- Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Cong tells government not to use ‘friends’ to release ‘terrorists’
- Nun rape case: No one is above law, says Kerala HC on plea for bishop’s arrest
Most wanted accused in 1998 serial blasts held
Covai Post Network
September 11, 2018
Coimbatorre : A man, wanted in connection with the 1998 serial blasts and at larger for the last two decades, was arrested in Kerala and taken to Chennai..
Based on a tip off, Special Investigtion Division of State police nabbed N P Noohu alias Mankavu Rasheed Kozhikode in Kerala yesterday, after he reached there from a foreign country, police said.
He, declared as a proclaimed offender by Court, was taken to Chennai for interrogation.
The serial bomb blasts on February 14 1998 during the visit of BJP leader L K Advani had claimed 58 lives dead and over 200 injured.