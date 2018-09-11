Most wanted accused in 1998 serial blasts held

Covai Post Network

Coimbatorre : A man, wanted in connection with the 1998 serial blasts and at larger for the last two decades, was arrested in Kerala and taken to Chennai..

Based on a tip off, Special Investigtion Division of State police nabbed N P Noohu alias Mankavu Rasheed Kozhikode in Kerala yesterday, after he reached there from a foreign country, police said.

He, declared as a proclaimed offender by Court, was taken to Chennai for interrogation.

The serial bomb blasts on February 14 1998 during the visit of BJP leader L K Advani had claimed 58 lives dead and over 200 injured.