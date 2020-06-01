MP condemns EB for fleecing consumers with additional power charges

Covai Post Network

Condemning the Electricity Board for fleecing thebconsumers with additional power charges, in the name of Covid-19 situation, CPIM MP, P R Natarajan today demanded its immediate withdrawal.

The board has extended the last date for paying the electricity bill till May 31 and allowed to pay the charges for March and April months in previous month, following which the consumers had paid Rs.560 for 310 units in January, Natarajan said in a statement here.

However, one Padmanabhan has received a bill for Rs.4,584 for 1,240 units for the month of February, March and April, which calculates to Rs.3.60 per unit as against the normal Rs.1.80, he pointed out.

This was not not applicable only to Padmanabhan, but all the consumers across, he said.

Stating that there was no no monthly charges for those using below 100 units, he said that charges were calculated based on the units above the allotted units.

The board, which has not not given any concession during the lock down period, is now demanding for paying the charges calculating three months’ units, which is not applicable as it is a burden on those suffering without monthly income, Natarajan pointed out.