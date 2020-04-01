MRC  to provide essential supplies to migrant labour 

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington in Nilgiris district under the aegis of Dakshin Bharat Area, Indian Army

has undertaken ‘Sahayata’ endeavour as part of ‘OPERATION NAMASTE’, wherein, essential supplies encompassing meals ready to eat, dry

ration packets, sanitary items and fresh drinking water were delivered to migrant labourers, daily wage earners and other poor sections of society in Coonoor.

The ‘Sahayata’ drive covered nearly 250 persons including male, female and children and was instrumental in providing much required succour to this class of society.

The drive augments the effort of state in its fight against COVID-19 and helps in preventing unnecessary movement of the migrant labourers thereby, preventing their exposure to the risk of COVID-19.

Indian Army has always been to the fore in service to our motherland and has always worked in close coordination with civil administration and

Police under times of crisis and Sahayata’ is a continuing endeavour ’to ensure supply of essential items to the needy in Nilgiris district and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the private Karur Vysya Bank has donated a sum of Rs. five crores to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.