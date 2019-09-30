Mushroom cultivation will lead to rural livelihood upliftment

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Despite achieving 240 million tonnes of good grains, India is struggling to achieve nutritional security, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor, Dr N Kumar said today.

In his presidential address to the UGC sponsored a National seminar on Mushroom-rise of research and retreats for humanity, Kumar said that mushroom cultivation is an economically smart biotechnology process for integrated agriculture residue management to boost rural economy.

This will lead to the upliftment of livelihood and address protein malnutrition apart from reduction in environmental pollution, he said.

This hi-tech horticulture venture where vertical space is utilised and the profit from mushroom crop per unit area is far ahead of crop growing and animal rearing, Kumar pointed out.

University is pioneering in mushroom research since 1983 through ICAR-AICRP on mushroom and developed many mushroom varieties, cultivation technology of medicinal mushrooms and research on bio-molecules, he said.

The seminar will provide a platform for motivating young minds to carry forward their research activities to keep in pace with global standards, he added.

The UGC scheme “Enterprising Mushroom Biotechnology for Food, Feed and Biomanure” was sanctioned from 2016 for a period of 5 years, University Registrar and UGC Coordinaor, Dr A S Krishnamoorthy said adding that mushroom business is expanding day by day across the world.

Mushroom is a million dollar business which is less understood in India and thiskind of science encouraging public private partnership will contributefor doublingfarmers income through secondary agriculture by crop residue management, he said.