Muslim organisations collect one lakh signatures against CAA

Coimbatore : Over 1,000 persons belonging to Muslim organisations Monday took out a anti-CAA procession and submitted a memorandum containing signatures of one lakh persons seeking to repeat the Act.

Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhakam and Manitha Neya Makkakl Katchi had taken the initiative to collect one lakh signature a week ago.

Accordingly, the workers, including women and children took out a procession, condemning the CAA.

The representative of the two organisations said that since many states had declined to implement the Act, Tamil Nadu government also should decide against the CAA.

Though AIADMK MPs had supported the Act in Parliament, a urgent cabinet meeting should be convened to decide against the CAA, they said.

Later they submitted the memorandum to the district collector.