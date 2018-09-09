  • Download mobile app

09 Sep 2018, Edition - 1153, Sunday

Coimbatore

Mystery parcel dropped at BJP functionary’s house in Tirupur

Covai Post Network

September 9, 2018

Coimbatore : Police are on the look out for a person who dropped a parcel containing cloth and photographs of different gods at the house of a BJP functionary in nearby Tirupur, today.

 BJP State executive member, Nachimuthu of Muthunagar had left his house for morning walk and the person handed over a parcel to his mother in law and ran away, police said.

On opening the parcel, the mother in law and wife saw some photographs 'yantra,' yellow clothes and immediately informed police, they said.

Police are looking out for the person, after going through the CCTV footage in the area, they said.

TCP's LGBT Pride

