National Record Shines For Nilgiri College’s NAAC Recognition

Nilgiri College of Arts and Science has received the highest grade of A++ in the education quality test conducted by the National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC) among higher education institutions in the country. The first cycle NAAC A++, Nilgiri College established in 2012, with affiliation to Bharathiar University Coimbatore, has successfully completed a decade of rich academic pursuit scripting success stories of enviable growth and excellence.

Nestled in a serene village amidst the lush green fields, the college is a towering epitome of state-of-the-art facilities. Unique blending of traditional value systems and novel teaching-learning practices offers the learners the real spirit of holistic education. The campus facilitates a plethora of creative endeavors and innovative initiatives that help the learners transfer into ideal human beings and competent professionals.

Nilgiri College has the reputation of being the institution that has scored the highest marks (CGPA 3.594) in the first examination in the shortest possible time in the private college sector. College’s last five years curricular and extracurricular activities, infrastructure, research, social welfare schemes, excellent working of college management, success rate and ranks in university exams, Campus placements achieved by students in various multinational companies, agricultural activities in association with the college, Happy Campus, Skill Bank, Sports Academy and many other activities have resulted in A++ grading.

Rashid Gazzali, Secretary and Managing Director, Nilgiri college of arts and science and Syndicate Member, Bharathiar University said,”Along with imparting right knowledge , Nilgiri college focuses on enhancing skills and instilling values. As a uniquely conceptualized institution, Nilgiri college facilitates.ICT enabled teaching-learning, premier academia-industry linkage, Thirukkural learning, advanced sports and physical wellness amenities and involvement in farming.Students get ample opportunities to be placed in prestigious multinational companies. Being a distinct destination for your higher educational aspirations, Nilgiri college upholds the philosophy of Learn, Grow, Mature and Contribute in a rurally rooted and globally connected setting.” He also added,” An autonomous college at this stage of growth, gradually becoming a private university, is an achievement that has given momentum to the college’s dream of achieving NAAC A+ recognition.