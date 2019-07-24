Nationwide stir if Government privatises profitable trains: SRMU

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Railway employees will be forced to hold nationwide massive agitation, if the Centre went ahead with its proposal to privatise the operation of the profitable trains, Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) warned Wednesday.

Talking to reporters here on the sidelines of the union meeting, SRMU General Secretary, Kannaiah said that there was a move to privatise the Chennai-Madurai Tejas Express, close on the heels of handing over the New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas express to the private players.

Besides Chennai-Madurai Express, it was also proposed to hand over the Chennai-Coimbatore Express in Southern Railway to a private player, he claimed.

“If the Government goes ahead with its plans to privatise the running of the profit-making trains, a nation-wide protest will be held,” he said.

The ticket prices will soar to match airlines fares, as the private players will do away with the concession given to the tickets, Kannaiah said adding that there was the possibility of even the platform tickets going up to Rs 100.