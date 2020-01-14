Native cattle breeds on display at Isha, Coimbatore, for Mattu Pongal

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Isha Yoga Center will celebrate Mattu Pongal at Adiyogi on 16 January with a cattle exhibit of native breeds.

Mattu Pongal is traditionally a day of thanksgiving for farm animals responsible for a bountiful harvest. Cattle breeds from Andhra, Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra and various other states are reared at Isha.

The public can visit the cattle stalls and learn about the breeds from January 15 to January 17.

To add to the festivities, tribal and rural communities will join overseas visitors and the general public in the traditional preparation of pongal in mud pots.

Cultural performances by Isha Samskriti, Isha Home School and Isha Vidhya as well as traditional games are part of the celebrations.

Wishing Pongal to all, Isha Founder Jaggi Vasudev said Pongal is a celebration of the farmers. Our Tamil tradition is about being in touch with the soil, growing food for ourselves and living off it. We should not forget this. People living in urban areas should visit the villages on Pongal day. It is my wish and blessing that this new year be healthy, loving and most importantly successful to all of you.”