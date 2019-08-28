  • Download mobile app
28 Aug 2019, Edition - 1506, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • SC issues notice to Centre and J&K Govt on ‘media restrictions’ and ‘black out’ in J&K. Govt has to respond within 7 days.
  • Chandrayaan-2 completes another operation around Moon; now in 179kmX1412km orbit
  • SC to examine legal challenge to abrogation of Article 370; refers matter to 5-judge Constitution bench
Travel

Coimbatore

ND Foundation gives Rs 5L flood relief in Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

August 28, 2019

Coimbatore : City-based ND Foundation on Wednesday handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to District Collector K Rajamani for setting up temporary sheds at disaster-hit locations of the Nilgiris, which experienced heavy rain a few days go.

Foundation Trustee and Pricol chairman Vanitha Mohan handed over the cheque this morning, a Pricol statement said.

The foundation is a charitable trust formed by the promoters of Pricol Group to carry out its CSR activities.

The trust in a letter to Nilgiris Collector Innocent Divya placed on record the excellent services rendered by her during the disaster.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿