ND Foundation gives Rs 5L flood relief in Nilgiris

Coimbatore : City-based ND Foundation on Wednesday handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to District Collector K Rajamani for setting up temporary sheds at disaster-hit locations of the Nilgiris, which experienced heavy rain a few days go.

Foundation Trustee and Pricol chairman Vanitha Mohan handed over the cheque this morning, a Pricol statement said.

The foundation is a charitable trust formed by the promoters of Pricol Group to carry out its CSR activities.

The trust in a letter to Nilgiris Collector Innocent Divya placed on record the excellent services rendered by her during the disaster.