  • Download mobile app
06 Apr 2020, Edition - 1728, Monday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Queen Elizabeth II delivers COVID-19 address and calls for unity, saying ‘we will succeed’.
  • Mumbai: 40 migrant workers who tried to ‘escape’ have been nabbed by the city police.
  • Highest single-day casualty of 27 takes India’s corona toll to 124
  • Highest single-day casualty of 27 takes India’s corona toll to 124
Travel

Coimbatore

Nearly 25 per cent cases reported in Western Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network

April 6, 2020

Coimbatore : Nearly 25 per cent of 571 Covid-19 positive cases reported in Tamil Nadu, is from Western Districts of the State, with Coimbatore topping with 58 cases.

According to data released by Health department, of the 571 cades, the nine district of Western Tamil Nadu, barring Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri, reported 134 cases as of yesterday evening.

Coimbatore reported 58 cases, majority of whom returned from Nizamuddin conference, followed by Erode 32 and, Namakkal 25.

While Salem has 12 cases, Nilgiris four and Tirupur 3 cases, it said..

The cases in Coimbatore almost doubled on single day yesterday, surging to 58 from 29, all of whom had participated in Tablighi Jamaat Conference in Nizamuddin. There are already five  cases in ESI Hospital, one from Tirupur and four from Erode.

Of the new cases, 20 are in ESI hospital, Five are Annur Govenrment hospital, three in Government Hospital here and one person at Pollachi Governmente Hosital.

Four persons tested positive in NIlgiris and were in isolation in Government Headquarters Hospital, were shifted to ESI Hospital Coimbatore, NIlgiris District collector, Innocent Divya said. 

With two positive cases reported from Kandhal area, 19,700 houses there are brought under local containment area, she said.
 
Still 442 persons are under observation, Divya said. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿