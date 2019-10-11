Nearly 300 DMK workers held in Pollachi

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : At least 300 DMK workers were arrested today in Pollachi, for staging a demonstration against Police for allegedly functioning on the order of local minister and deputy speaker of the Assembly.

The agitators led by Coimbatore South District secretary Tendral Selvaraj, alleged that police have foisted false case against a few party workers who had protested in front of an illegally operating Tasmac liquor shop a few days ago.

This was done as the authorities failed to take any action to repair the dilapidated roads in Pollachi, Valparai, Kinathukadavu and Sulur, despite the workers lodging complaints. Even the works for the Under Ground Drainage was not completed in the last two years, putting people into hardship, they said.

They raised slogans against the government and police department and all of them were arrested as there was no permission for any agitation.