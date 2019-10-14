  • Download mobile app
14 Oct 2019, Edition - 1553, Monday
Coimbatore

Nearly 3,000 special buses for Deepavali

Covai Post Network

October 14, 2019

Coimbatore : In order to clear extra rush during Deepavali season, nearly 3,000 special buses will be operated from Coimbatore zone comprising Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Udhagamandalam from October 24 to October 30.

Special buses will ply to Chennai, Madurai, Trichy, Theni and Salem, an TNSTC (Coimbatore) release said.

A total of 313 buses will ply on October 24, 715 on October 25, 874 on 26, 163 on 27, 338 on October 28, 277 on 29 and 192 on October 30, totalling 2,872 buses, it said.

