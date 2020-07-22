Nearly two crore to participate in Kanda Sashti Kavacham chant

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Nearly two crore Tamils across the world would join global spiritual master and humanitarian Sri Sri Ravishankar to chant

‘Kanda Sashti Kavacham,’ a hymn in praise of Lord Muruga, on July 26.

On the auspicious occasion of Aadi Sashti, a Tamil month, Ravishankar has initiated a mass chanting event where crores of people from Singapore, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Middle East, Europe, United States and other nations with

Tamil speaking populations across the world will participate, making it one of the largest congregations ever to chant the Kanda Sashti Kavacham in such large numbers, Sasirekha, a senior faculty of Art of Living, told

reporters on Wednesday.

Kanda Sashti Kavacham which is part of every Tamil household and devotionally chanted

in daily prayers is believed to invoke valor, give mental strength, and protect people (kavacham-shield) and provide meditative attention to different parts of the body,she said.This in turn enlivens and heals the body.

These chants are powerful and help calm down the human nervous system, reduce anxiety, and boost immunity, Damaodaran, another faculty, who was also present said.

Many religious Leaders and Mutts, Spiritual Organizations, Murugan Devotees Associations, Kavadi Groups, Padayatra Groups, Council of Sanyasis, Grama Pujaris Council, Tamil Sangams from round the World, Renowned Temples, Educational Institutions, Women Micro Entrepreneurs Groups will be joining the 20-minute chant from 6 PM on that day, he said.

However, he ruled out any link with the recent incident where the Kavcham was defamed by a YouTube Channel Karuppar Kootam.