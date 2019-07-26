  • Download mobile app
26 Jul 2019
Coimbatore

Nehru Group in pact with US varsity for medical studies

Covai Post Network

July 26, 2019

Coimbatore : Nehru Group of Institutions here has signed an International MoU with Xavier University School of Medicine, Aruba for jointly offering a five and a half-year US-based medical degree programme.

Under the agreement, the Nehru Group will conduct a one and a half-year pre-med programme to MBBS (MD) on its premises utilising the faculty resource and utilities of the institutions.

This will be followed by two years in Xavier University School of Medicine at intermediate stage, and two years in the US in approved hospitals as residency programme in the final stage, a Nehru Group statement said on Friday.

Dr P Krishnadas and Dr P Krishnakumar, Directors, Ray Educational Institutions (India) Pvt. Ltd. and. Ravishankar Bhooplapur, president and Dr Arun Dubey, chief academic officer of Xavier University signed the agreement.

