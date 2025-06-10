Nehru Group of Institutions Celebrated 16th Founder’s Day

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, June 10, 2025 – The 16th Remembrance Day of Shri P. K. Das, the visionary Founder Chairman of Nehru Group of Institutions, was observed with solemnity and reverence on Monday, 09th June 2025 at P. K. Das Auditorium, Thirumalayampalayam. The event began at 9.30 a.m., gathering faculty, staff, students and well-wishers from all NGI institutions.

The ceremony commenced with floral tributes and a moment of silence in memory of the Founder Chairman, who laid the foundation for a group of institutions committed to academic excellence and holistic development. A documentary was presented, showcasing the life and achievements of Shri P. K. Das, highlighting his dedication to fostering quality education.

A spiritual discourse was given by Raja Devendra Swamigal, “Swayambu” Guru Maha Sannidhanam, offering blessings and spiritual insights to the attendees.

Dr. P. Krishnakumar, CEO & Secretary, Nehru Group of Institutions, delivered an emotional tribute, reflecting on the vision and legacy of his beloved father. He expressed immense pride and gratitude as he shared that Nehru Group of Institutions has now evolved into P. K. Das Deemed University a long-cherished dream of Shri P. K. Das finally taking shape. He recalled his father’s tireless efforts to provide quality education and empower youth through knowledge, values and discipline.

Principals of all NGI institutions in Coimbatore graced the occasion and paid heartfelt tributes to the Founder: The speakers fondly remembered Shri P. K. Das as a pioneer in education whose relentless passion and social commitment transformed the educational landscape of South India. His guiding philosophy, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,” continues to inspire generations.

During the event 33 children of NGI staff who successfully completed their 10th and 12th board exams were honored with a memento, school bag with stationery items and certificate. The event concluded with a pledge to uphold the values and vision of the Founder Chairman, ensuring the continued growth of NGI as a center of excellence in education.