Nepal student found hanging in TNAU hostel

Coimbatore : A student from Nepal in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here was found hanging dead in his hostel room in the early hours of Thursday.

Sandesh Newpane (26) from Chitwan region of Nepal was found hanging on the grill of the window. This was first seen by a student in an adjacent room as the light was not switched off even at 1.30 am, police said.

Police later sent the body for post mortem.

Police suspect it to be a case of a failed love affair, and the student, doing his second-year masters in plant pathology, was said to be good in his studies.

According to TNAU sources, his academic record was very good.

Police have informed his parents who are expected to reach the city by night or early Friday.