05 Aug 2019, Edition - 1483, Monday
New CSI Coimbatore Diocese/Pastorate committee members elected

Covai Post Network

August 5, 2019

Coimbatore : Six Diocese and 10 Pastorate committee members were elected for the CSI Coimbatore Diocese and Pastorate for the period 2019-22.

The Diocese committee members are: A Paramanandam, J P Jacob Chellathurai, M N Sudhan Appadurai, Muthuselvan, Jayasingh and Bhanumathi Santhosham.

The Pastorate committee members are: A Paramanandam, J P Jacob Chellathurai, S N Jacob, Arul Anandaraj, Prashanth Rajkumar, Jebaking Augustin, Bhagiyaselvan, Alwin, Ms Daniel and Ms.Ramya Swany.

The elections were conducted under the supervision of Christ Church Chairman and Presbyter John Gunaseelan and Assistant Presbyters Austin and Vijayakumar.

