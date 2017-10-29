New electric crematorium in Coimbatore city

Local Administration Minister, S P Velumani today dedicated to the public a new electric crematorium, constructed by Rajasthani Sangh.

The crematorium constructed at a cost of Rs.two crore was built on 77 cents of land. Given by City Corporation in Chokkampudur, the crematorium also has a mortuary van.

The special officer and Corporation Commissioner, Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan and office bearers of Rajasthani Sangh were present on the occasion.