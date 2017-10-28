New meter fares for autorickshaws from January one.

With the Government dragging its feet in the issue of fixing and revising meter charges, the Autorickshaw Drivers Union today released their meter fare that is to come into effect from January one next.

Accordingly, the new fares would be Rs.30 would be charged for the first 1.5 km and Rs.15 for additional km. The list was released after a meeting of all major auto rickshaw drivers unions and associations, headed by ATP, the labour wing of AIADMK.

Despite submitting memorandums, organising demonstrations and also meeting the concerned minister and Chief Minister, the Govenrment was dragging its feet in the issue of revision for long and at the present condition of prices of petroleum products, the unions unanimously decided to revise and release the list, as the rates fixed by the Government was not feasible, CITU sources said.

Representatives of 11 unions, including CITU, AITUC, INTUC, MLF, DMDK and ATP participated in the meeting, decided to continue with the new fare even if the Government refused to accept it, they said.

A massive rally will be organised in the city on December 17 to discuss and find solutions to various problems being faced by nearly 10,000 autos, owners and drivers, particularly in view of private companies,like Uber and Ola entering the field, the sources said.