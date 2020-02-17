  • Download mobile app
17 Feb 2020, Edition - 1679, Monday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Pakistan no longer a terrorist safe haven: PM Imran Khan
  • Promises in MP Congress manifesto need to be fulfilled: Jyotiraditya Scindia
  • ‘Manmohan Singh asked me if he should quit as PM in 2013’, says Montek Ahluwalia.
  • Vodafone Idea to deposit Rs 2.5k crore AGR dues by February 21.
  • Trump’s India visit preparations show ”slave mentality”: Shiv Sena
Travel

Coimbatore

New Office Bearers for CII Coimbatore Zone

Covai Post Network

February 17, 2020

Coimbatore : Ganesh Kumar J, Managing Director, Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd, has been appointed as the Chairman of CII Coimbatore Zone for the year 2020 – 21.

He was appointed during the Zonal Annual Day held on February 15, a CII release said Monday.

Similarly, Arjun Prakash, Whole Time Director, Effica Automation, a division of Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd was appointed as the Vice Chairman for theperiod, it said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿