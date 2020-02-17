New Office Bearers for CII Coimbatore Zone

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Ganesh Kumar J, Managing Director, Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd, has been appointed as the Chairman of CII Coimbatore Zone for the year 2020 – 21.

He was appointed during the Zonal Annual Day held on February 15, a CII release said Monday.

Similarly, Arjun Prakash, Whole Time Director, Effica Automation, a division of Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd was appointed as the Vice Chairman for theperiod, it said.