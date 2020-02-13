New textile policy to address all structural issues: Secretary

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Feb 13 : The Government would address all the structural issues in its new National Textile Policy which is likely to be announced in a couple of months, Union textile secretary Ravi Capoor has said.

This was disclosed during an interactive session with captains of textile industry in the region held here Wednesday evening, during which Capoor said the policy will ensure the basic raw materials availability at international price, encourage scale of operation by developing 10 mega textile parks with over 1,000 acres of

land closer to the ports, giving plug and play facilities including the necessary safeguard measures in the labour laws.

Capoor also indicated addressing the power cost, credit cost and its availability; the government would also make efforts to expedite conclusion of Free Trade Agreements with EU, UK and other countries to boost the exports, a

release from Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), which organised the session, said.He exhorted the textile industry especially in Tamil Nadu to diversify into polyester segment to boost exports.

The global textiles market of cotton and man-made fibre is in the ratio of 30:70 while it was reverse in India. In the total Indian textile exports, cotton textiles account 80 per cent due to the price advantage of the home grown cotton, while it is only 20 per cent in the man made fibre segments due to expensive raw material price.

Capoor also asked Tirupur Knitwear Cluster to brand its garments and products under sustainable programme that might fetch much larger margin globally and Government would extend all necessary support to promote

the brand.

CITI Chairman, T Rajkumar stated that the Government has identified the textile industry as the thrust area and in real terms “Make in India” facilities without any imports right from fibre to finished goods, ensures

inclusive growth by providing jobs