New Year celebrations not allowed in Coimbatore: Collector’s notice

Collector Rajamani has said that New Year celebrations won’t be allowed in Coimbatore and a monitoring committee has been set up to find and take action against hotels violating the rules.

Coronavirus infection is currently under control in Coimbatore. In some European countries, this highly malignant coronavirus is spreading. Therefore, there is a need to intensify coronavirus infection prevention activities. Therefore, restaurants, hostels, entertainment venues and hotels in Coimbatore will not be allowed to hold New Year celebrations tomorrow. Strict action will be taken if New Year celebrations are held in violation of this.

Similarly New Year celebrations is not allowed on the roads and streets. A monitoring committee has been set up at each taluka level, headed by a sub-collector, comprising tahsildars and civil servants to oversee this, said the collector.