NIA raids at seven places in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : NIA officials on Wednesday carried out raids on seven premises in the city, in the wake of reports that some persons were in touch with those involved in Easter Sri Lankan church blasts.

Raids were conducted on the basis of inputs that some here were in touch on social media with those involved in the recent Lankan blasts, police sources said.

The search was also in continuation with earlier ones in the city and also Kerala in the wake of some youths trying to join Islamic State, they added.

The officials, including form the city and Kochi, searched the houses of Azaruddin, Saddam, Akram Jinda and Abu Backer in Ukkadam, Podanur, Anbu Nagr and Kuniyamuthur.

No details of any seizures were not available.