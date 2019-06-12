  • Download mobile app
12 Jun 2019, Edition - 1429, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Kathua rape-murder: 432-page judgment focuses on poetic justice, foreign proverbs
  • First pictures of ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 have been released. It is set to launch on July 9.
  • The National Investigative Agency is conducting raids at seven different locations in Coimbatore.
Travel

Coimbatore

NIA raids at seven places in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

June 12, 2019

Coimbatore : NIA officials on Wednesday carried out raids on seven premises in the city, in the wake of reports that some persons were in touch with those involved in Easter Sri Lankan church blasts.

Raids were conducted on the basis of inputs that some here were in touch on social media with those involved in the recent Lankan blasts, police sources said.

The search was also in continuation with earlier ones in the city and also Kerala in the wake of some youths trying to join Islamic State, they added.

The officials, including form the city and Kochi, searched the houses of Azaruddin, Saddam, Akram Jinda and Abu Backer in Ukkadam, Podanur, Anbu Nagr and Kuniyamuthur.

No details of any seizures were not available.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿