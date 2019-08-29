NIA searches five houses in Coimbatore for IS links

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today carried out searches in five houses in the city in connection with the IS-Kerala Tamil Nadu module.

The searches were on the basis of warrants issued by the special NIA court in Ernakulam in Kerala,.

The agency seized a laptop, five mobile phones, four sim cards, a memory card and eight CDs and some incriminating documents.

NIA had arrested Mohammad Azarudheen and Shiek Hidayathulla from the city three months ago and the suspects were being questioned about their link with these persons and involvement in the conspiracy aimed at furthering the objectives of IS, an NIA statement said.

The seized digital devices would be subjected to forensic examination.

NIA had registered the case in May on the basis of information that some individuals were propagating the ideology of proscribed terrorist organisations IS/Daish on social media for recruiting vulnerable youth to the terror group and carry out terror attacks in South India, especially Kerala and Tamil Nadu.