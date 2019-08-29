  • Download mobile app
29 Aug 2019
Coimbatore

NIA searches five houses in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 29, 2019

Coimbatore : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today carried out searches in five houses in the city in connection with the recent report of intrusion by a six-member Lashkar E Taiba gang from Sri Lanka into Tamil Nadu particularly Coimbatore.

The searches by an NIA team from Kochi were conducted at the residences of five persons, including one Saddam Hussain, a suspect in the Islamic State module. His house was searched in June too, police sources said.

The city had been on high alert since August 22t, following intelligence reports of the entry of six persons via Sri Lanka, reportedly targeting defence installations and places of worship from August 22..

The Kochi team searched four houses in GM Nagar and Vincent Road and another at Bilal Estate for nearly two hours.

NIA had searched and registered cases against six persons in May on charges of popularising IS ideology on social media.

