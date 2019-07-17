NIIT launches ‘Future Ready Talent’ to skill youth for the future

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, has launched its initiative ‘Future Ready Talent’ here to encourage youth to enhance their knowledge through future ready programs, along with their regular academic curriculum.

“There are multiple career options available in today’s digital economy, but the aspiring professional is often confused due to non-availability of proper information and right guidance,” NIIT Career Education Business Vice President Kshitij Jain said in a release here today.

“Through this initiative, we aim to build awareness about new career possibilities and provide them with an opportunity to develop and grow in the field of their choice through our new-age career programs,” Jain said

Jobs in digital technology will grow from 17 per cent in 2018 to 33 per cent in 2022 and estimates have indicated that 75 million jobs may be displaced by a shift in the division of labour between humans and machines, while 133 million new roles may emerge that are more adapted to this model, he said referring to Future of Job Report (World Economic Forum).

This demonstrates a huge requirement of skilled employees for futuristic industry 4.0 job roles and NIIT is offering new age programs in Digital Marketing and Branding, Data Analytics and Predictive Modelling, Full Stack Product Engineering, Banking and Finance and Accounting & Business Analytics, towards this, Kshithij said.

As part of the initiative, Tamil Technical Guruji, a renowned YouTuber addressed the youth at a seminar at NIIT centre here a couple of days ago on ‘Importance of IT skills, in offbeat careers like building a regional YouTube channel’ the release said

NIIT will conduct seminars nationally across 26 centres in India, during this month wherein successful leaders from diverse fields will share their experiences with the youth, building awareness about the importance of new-age future ready careers, it said.