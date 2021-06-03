Nilgiris administration geared to combat Covid surge

Radhakrishnan D

Udhagamandalam: Lack of adequate cooperation within and entry by one way or the other ,from outside,has stretched the Nilgiris district administration to the limit.

Consequently,the authorities are facing an uphill task in their efforts to check the spread of the Corona virus,in different parts of the district.

While,on the one hand, the people even in containment zones,are throwing caution to the winds, people from neighbouring districts and states, are flocking to the hills, notwithstanding the travel restrictions in place.

The Covai Post learns from the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya that the E-pass facility was being misused. Many of those

ascending the hills, are resorting to the ‘medical emergency’ clause to gain entry.

It is not known how many are returning.

Meanwhile,in a number of localities,lockdown rules are being ignored wantonly. In addition ,many of the infected, are not taking early symptoms seriously.This is resulting in the number of fatalities growing.

In a bid to bring down the number of daily infections,the Collector has geared up the district machinery. She has also asked the government to reintroduce the manual e- pass system.

Supervision in containment zones has been tightened to prevent entry and exit.Over 600 such places have been identified.

She cautioned the people today that,in the second wave the deadly virus was attacking,not only the senior citizens but also the younger ones and children.

Urging them to voluntarily go in for vaccination,Ms.Divya said that today the district had received 7000 shots. Supply is expected to be regular from this week.